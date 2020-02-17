Fundraiser to help families affected by I-787 crash

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fundraiser to help the families of those affected by the tragic crash that killed one teen and injured three others is being held Wednesday night.

Matt Holden, an English Language Arts teacher at the Heatly School in Green Island has been helping organize the event which will be held at the Slidin’ Dirty restaurant in Troy.

He said attendees will receive a free slider or draft for any contribution given during the event from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Holden said the classmates of the students affected by the crash came up with the idea to host the fundraiser.

“Slidin’ Dirty had agreed to provide them with a celebratory night at the restaurant in celebration of our excellent performance on our Regents exams,” Holden said “After last weekend, the group quickly got behind the idea of making the event about more than them.”



LATEST STORIES: