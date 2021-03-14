Fundraiser held for 12-year-old struck by bullet

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The community is coming together to help the 12-year-old who was shot by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting. MJ Rivera is paralyzed from the waist down, with very minimal to no chance of walking again, however the Rivera family is staying positive!

Howard Gross is the owner of Iron Works Grill in Troy. Howard opened the doors this summer. Since then, Howard has spent a lot of time in the kitchen, serving the community breakfast, snacks and a lot of apps. On Saturday, he spent all day cooking to raise money for sweet 12-year-old MJ Rivara.

“All day prepping. Potato salad and everything we got going, plus we’re in normal business on a regular day,” says Howard.

On Monday, starting at 12p.m. a COVID-19 safe drive-thru BBQ fundraiser will be held in the Iron Works parking lot. Serving lunch and dinner to raise money that will go toward MJ’s medical expenses. Howard doesn’t know the family personally, but he knew he wanted to do something to help.

“If you see someone that needs help, you stop and help. They need help. The family is surrounding them with love and we need to surround the family with love…The community helped me. look, we’re a restaurant, it’s tough in the middle of a pandemic. We opened in July, which is the craziest time to open a restaurant. Thankful the community supported us and now it’s my turn to give back,” says Howard.

A handful of local businesses will be participating in the fundraiser. “Starting at 12 p.m., we will be selling Helmbolds hot dogs and as if that wasn’t enough we will also be selling Red Front Restaurant & Tavern Fresh Pizza.” They not processing orders online for these its first come first serve. Starting at 3p.m. dinner will be served.

Starting at 3p.m., they will start selling chicken dinner (1/4 chicken, potato salad, baked beans and Cornbread). It’s advised order and pay online to speed things along. All the money raised will go to help MJ. It’s a $10 minimum donation.