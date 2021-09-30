Funding to Improve Emergency Communications Infrastructure in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, over $3.1 million in funds to improve Emergency Communication Infrastructures in Albany, Greene, Montgomery, Schenectady, and Ulster Counties were awarded through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant Program.

The fund will aid local governments in a major step towards upgrading and expanding aging systems in their ability to emergency response infrastructures. To assist first responders, law enforcement, and public safety officials in carrying out life-saving work.

“This grant will ensure our firefighters, police officers, EMTs and paramedics, and anyone who responds to a disaster will have the tools and training they need to communicate more effectively and efficiently,” Governor Hochul said.

The Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant, which is administered by the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services has awarded municipalities over nine rounds since December 2011.

The grants are formula-based and fund by cellular surcharge revenue, to allow counties to make vital improvements in the way first responders communicate, and with different regions of the state using land mobile radio systems.

This year’s SD-46 allocations are as follows:

Albany County: $1,200,054

Greene County: $448,006

Montgomery County: $374,781

Schenectady County: $608,673

Ulster County: $540,609

“When disaster strikes, our residents should not be put in danger because of outdated crisis response systems,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey, which is why establishing greater equity in upstate infrastructure investments is an urgent priority.”