FUND for Lake George announces help for homeowners with aging septic systems

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The FUND for Lake George works to keep the lake clean from pollutants and invasives. On Wednesday, they announced a new initiative to combat the role of aging septic systems in creating hazardous algae growth in the lake.

The FUND’s new Safe Septic Program has two parts. One is the creation of SafeSepticSystems.com, an educational website designed to help homeowners learn about the dangers of not upgrading their system if it has been running for more than 40 years.

Second, Glens Falls National Bank and Adirondack Trust Company are both offering new loan programs for homeowners who do want to replace their system, which can normally cost between $17,000 and $30,000.

Nutrient runoff from aging septic systems is linked to a rise in algae growth since the 1960s, which can result in an invasive harmful algal bloom in Lake George, as has occurred elsewhere in the Adirondacks.

