Fultonville man gets 2+ years for selling ghost guns

News
In this Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, “ghost guns” are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (AP/Haven Daley)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Michael Castelluccio, 43, of Fultonville was sentenced to 30 months in prison for illegally selling an unregistered, short-barreled rifle that had machinegun capability, officials say.

On November 5, 2020, Castelluccio pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful transfer of unregistered firearms. That means he admitted to buying, selling, and transferring guns made from component parts ordered online. He dealt with 19 ghost guns over the course of four transactions between August and September 2019.

Experts call unregistered firearms like these ghost guns because they do not have serial numbers. That makes them difficult for law enforcement to trace.

As part of the sentence, Castelluccio must also forfeit a pickup truck that he used to transport the weapons.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security, the Schenectady and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offices, and the New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

