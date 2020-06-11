Fultonville man facing child porn charges

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ellis Thomas, 28, has been charged with two felonies after State Police say they found he uploaded and downloaded child pornography. Thomas is accused of possessing and promoting images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the internet.

Charges

Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child (felony)

Thomas was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court July 6.

The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

