Fulton-Montgomery Community College to offer cannabis certificates

FILE — This Aug. 22, 2019, file photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y. New Yorkers can now possess and use up to 3 ounces of cannabis under a legalization bill signed Wednesday, March 31, 2021, by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while sales of recreational-use marijuana won’t become legal for an estimated 18 months until the state draws up regulations.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fulton-Montgomery Community College (FMCC) will offer two cannabis certifications starting Fall of 2021. The college says they are the first in the Capital Region to offer these types of certificates.

FMCC will offer Cultivation Technician and Cannabis Laboratory Technician certificates with limited spots available to students.

The Cultivation Technology Certificate will train students to perform duties relating to the tending of plants including watering, potting, training, and movement of plant materials.

The Cannabis Laboratory Technician will train students in the manufacturing/production side of cannabis. These technicians’ will focus on such delivery formats as vape, cartridges, tincture bottles, tablets, soft gels, and other portioned delivery forms.

You must be 21 years or older to work in the cannabis industry.