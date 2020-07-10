Fulton-Montgomery Community College outlines return to campus in the fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC), with the exception of hands-on courses, will be conducting its fall courses mostly online either live, web-based or a combination of the two. The college says they also told faculty to come up with a plan to move courses to a remote format.

FMCC will require students and staff to wear a face mask but will provide them for employees only. They say while they will be requiring employees to answer daily health questionnaires, they will not be regularly testing students or staff. Disposable masks will be available for students who forget to bring one.

“With this approval, we can now announce our fall semester plans. Although not all decisions have been made and finalized, we are now moving ahead, in the right direction. This plan will guide us as we re-start campus operations and welcome our students and employees back to campus. It is also important to remember that our plan is still subject to change due to new information, guidance and/or direction from the state,” FMCC said.

To keep the number of students and faculty on campus low, the college says they are encouraging faculty to work from home whenever possible. They will also be using an alternating A/B schedule and be putting smaller classes in larger classrooms.

FMCC will also reconfigure classrooms so workspaces are at least six feet apart. They say they are counting on the college community as a whole to keep shared work areas clean. Cleaning checklists will be put in shared spaces along with cleaning supplies and hand-sanitizer available at multiple locations.

There is no plan to open on-campus dining or catering services. No meal plan will be available for students. Those students staying on campus will have the ability to cook meals in their suites. Off-campus visitors will not be allowed in residential suites.

FMCC has also developed a communication plan for students/faculty/staff and a quarantine plan for resident students. They say is the college has to close the campus due to COVID-19 concerns all classes will be moved to a remote format. That and further information can be found on the FMCC website.