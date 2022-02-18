KEEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the New York State Police, a man was arrested after a domestic incident in the town of Keene. The man allegedly assaulted and strangled the victim.

On February 17, 2022, State Police arrested Jamie E. Gardenier, 52, of Fulton.

Charges:

Assault 2 nd Degree

Degree Strangulation 2 nd Degree

Degree Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd Degree

Gardenier is accused of assaulting the victim on February 11, in Keene.

Gardenier was arraigned in the Town of North Elba Court, where an order of protection was issued for the victim, and Gardenier was released without bail.