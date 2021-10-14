Fulton man arrested following an abandoned motorcycle investigation

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, October 14, Zachary Acquilla, 34, of Broadalbin was arrested after a deputy observed a motorcycle abandoned on County Highway 107, in the Town of Perth. The motorcycle did not have license plates attached.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle had been in an accident and left on the roadside following that incident, which was not reported to the police.

Police determined the motorcycle had been stolen out of Essex County.

Deputies were able to locate the other driver involved in the accident who identified Acquilla as the operator of the stolen motorcycle.

Acquilla was wanted for three separate warrants out of the Town of Johnstown Court, the City of Johnstown Court, and the City of Gloversville Court, for failure to appear on other charges.

Acquilla was charged with:

Third-Degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Class ‘D’ Felony)

Third-Degree Auto Stripping

Third-Degree Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Second-Degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation

Acquilla was also issued multiple traffic tickets. He was processed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned in the Town of Perth Court. He was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.