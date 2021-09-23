Fulton felon sentenced for possession of firearms and distribution of marijuana

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Robert Stone, 54, of Mayfield, was sentenced to just over three years in prison for unlawful possession of three firearms, and marijuana for the purpose of distribution.

Stone, who has prior felony convictions for drug and weapons offenses, admitted that in October of 2020, he was in possession of two shotguns and a rifle at his residence in Gloversville.

As part of his guilty plea on April 28, 2021, Stones also admitted to 3.8 kilograms of marijuana, with1,395 rounds of pistol, rifle, and shotgun ammunition on his 46-acre property in Mayfield.

in addition, Stone is to serve a 3-year term of probation upon release from prison.

