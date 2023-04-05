Everyone who catches a fish will receive an award ribbon of recognition.

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 29, head to Wohlfarth’s Pond for the 9th Annual Youth Fishing Derby! The event, open to children of Gloversville 15 and under, runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants must bring their own poles and earthworms. The derby is a hook-and-worm, catch-and-release competition. Mealworms, corn, and pheromones will not be allowed.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and will be open throughout the day. Trophies will be awarded for the most fish caught, the largest fish in each age group, the first fish caught, and the smallest fish caught. Everyone who catches a fish will receive an award ribbon of recognition.