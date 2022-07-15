OPPENHEIM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation said State Route 29, one-third of a mile east of State Route 331 in Oppenheim, will be closed in both directions starting Monday, July 18. The closure is necessary, officials said, so that a culvert can be replaced.

State Route 29 is expected to re-open in mid-August. Until then, motorists will be directed to follow a posted detour route.

This posted detour route will be used while State Route 29 is closed in Oppenheim. (Photo: Fulton County Emergency Management / Fire Coordinators Office)

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and two or more speeding tickets in those areas could result in a suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Local traffic will still be allowed on the closed road. For up-to-date information on the closure, call 511, visit the 511NY website, or download their free mobile app by the same name.