EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have now ruled a woman’s death in a house fire as a homicide. Sara Stinnett, 74, was found dead in her home on Route 67 in Ephratah after the fire.

On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to the structure fire as the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked to knock it down. After Stinnett’s body was found, police said her death was being investigated as suspicious.

Police are continuing to investigate the fire. Anyone with information can contact the New York State Police at 1-800-GIVE-TIP (1-800-448-3847).