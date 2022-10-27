FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Vol. Fire Company responded to a female trapped under a UTV in the woods on October 26. The fire station reported the female was also not aware of where she was.

RGL Vol. Fire Co. report dispatched pinged her phone and stated she was located somewhere off Jinks Hollow Road. Apparently, the woman was trapped under the UTV for 15 minutes until she was able to reach her phone and call 911. Sheriff’s Deputies searched trails on the lower section of the hill and two RGL Firemen Aaron Lewis and Allen Duesler made their way up the hill eventually locating the female.

The Fire Co. reported the two lifted the UTV off the woman and used it to bring the woman down the hill. After crossing obstacles in their path, the SAVAC ambulance deemed the female needed to be flown to a trauma center due to the extent of her injuries, she was then flown by Life Net to Albany Med.

The Fire Co. reports EMS Firefighter Lewis proceeded back to the UTV and tried to bring it to the roadway. While trying to bring it back on uneven ground with no trail, the UTV tipped back on him breaking the humerus bone in his left arm. To avoid similar incidents riding and operating a UTV can be dangerous, and caution should take place. RGL Vol. Fire Co. thanks the Fulton County Sheriff deputies, SAVAC Ambulance, Life Net, Town of Ephratah Highway Employees Wayne Ropeter & John Polenski, and the RGL Vol. Fire Dept. First Responders.