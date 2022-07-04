BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman suffered hand trauma and had to be airlifted after a firework exploded near the Broadalbin Boat Launch Sunday night. According to officials, emergency medical crews were sent to the scene around 10 p.m. after hearing that a 24-year-old woman had severely injured her hand.

A Mercy Flight helicopter met crews at the Broadalbin Fire Station, and the woman was flown to the hospital. Her name has not been released.

No further information is available at this time on the woman’s wellbeing. Officials have not reported any arrests stemming from the incident.