GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Downtown Gloversville online photo contest winner has been announced! Garnering 236 likes on Facebook, Paula Brown-Weinstock’s photo of a sunset over Fulton Street took home the top spot.

“From Feb. 9th through March 30th, participants submitted digital photos to this contest, a program designed to promote Downtown Gloversville in a fun way and have people share their optimistic views of the city,” said Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist (GDDS) Jennifer Donovan. “There were thirteen entries posted on Facebook, and FB users liked their favorite image from March 20 to March 30.”

Brown-Weinstock was awarded a gift certificate to Craving’s Bakery & Cafe. To see all of the photos entered in the contest, click here.