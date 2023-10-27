BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews are currently responding to a water main break in Broadalbin, according to the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company. Pine Street will be closed between State Highway 29 and Saratoga Avenue while maintenance is conducted.

The road closure will be in effect until further notice. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes at this time. Stay with NEWS10 as updates become available.

