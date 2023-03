JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State police report a dog rescue from a house fire in Johnstown. Trooper Bowers and Trooper Dacre responded to the house fire on February 23 where they were able to save a small dog.

The video shows the troopers at the house along with fire authorities. No one was home at the time but one of the troopers spotted a small black dog and made sure to get the dog out of the house to safety. You can watch the rescue on the NYSP PIO YouTube here.