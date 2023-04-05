JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 4,000 pounds of meat lined the Checkers Out Speedway on Wednesday, for the 15th-annual “Venison for Veterans” event. The meat was packaged up and sent to over 140 families in need.

“They might not want to ask for it, but we know where they live and who they are, and we take care of them,” said Assemblyman Robert Smullen. Smullen is a Marine Corps veteran, who served in Afghanistan. This is his second year at the event.

“It’s a great mission,” continued Smullen. “It’s from people’s hearts, and it’s what we do. It’s us taking care of our own here in Fulton and Montgomery Counties.”

Matt Georgia’s dad, Tom, has helped organize the event for 13 years. Matt told NEWS10 he’s looking forward to carrying on that tradition. “I’m from the area, and love community involvement,” he said. “I’m a sportsman myself, and I just love helping my dad with this and any other projects he does in the community.”

Greg Furlong was in the Army Reserves from 1969 to 1975. Today, he runs the Leatherstocking Honor Flight. He said the Venison for Veterans program has a special place in his heart.

“They help us out, so we’re here to help them out,” said Furlong. “It’s a great cause; it’s pretty awesome what they’re doing.”

The program is looking to feed 200 families by the end of the year. If you have a veteran or older adult in your family, contact the Office for the Aging at (518) 736-5650 to arrange for delivery.