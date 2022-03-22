MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company was sent to State Highway 30 near Sand Hill Road in Mayfield around 3:09 p.m. Monday after hearing that an unmanned kayak was floating on Kennyetto Creek. Units responded and began an extensive search of the water.

Responding agencies:

New York State Police

Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps

Fulton County Emergency Management

Perth Volunteer Fire Company

Mayfield Fire Department

Northville Fire Department

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Company

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Montgomery County Emergency Management

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

NYS Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Crews staged at the Fulton County Visitors Center and Adirondack Animal Land. A New York State Police helicopter searched the area. Teams trained in water rescue scanned the shoreline while two boats were launched to assist in the search.

There is no report of any person being found from this incident, and according to fire officials, it is believed the kayak may have been tied to a tree and broke loose. No injuries have been reported to any members of the rescue teams.

All photos courtesy Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company.