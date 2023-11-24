MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were hospitalized after a head-on crash caused one car to catch fire. Police say one of the people involved is in critical condition.

On Saturday, November 18, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash on State Highway 29A in Mayfield. Deputies say the crash happened around 11 p.m. and reports indicated there was possible entrapment with a car on fire.

Law enforcement says a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Turkey Farm Road when the driver passed two cars approaching a blind curve. The truck crossed into the westbound lane, rounded the corner, and struck another car head-on.

The pick-up truck caught fire and was still engulfed when fire personnel arrived. Deputies say both drivers were alone in their cars. Both were taken to Albany Medical Center. The driver of the pick-up truck is in stable condition, while the other driver is in the ICU in critical condition.

This incident is currently under investigation and no charges have been filed as of yet. Law enforcement says speed, improper passing, failure to stay in the proper lane, and alcohol all appear to be factors.