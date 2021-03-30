Troopers find loaded handguns, AK-47 during Perth traffic stop

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Mayfield are reporting the arrest of an Alabama man with no firearm permit after they found an AK-47 in the back seat during a traffic stop.

Close to 3 p.m. on Saturday, police say a trooper pulled over Joseph W. Mathis, 34, of Jacksonville, Alabama on State Route 30 in Perth for a traffic infraction. While speaking to him, police say the trooper saw a gun box in the rear of the vehicle. Police also say Mathis does not have a permit to carry a handgun in New York.

According to police, the box had an illegal AK-47 rifle and an empty 30-round magazine. Upon searching the vehicle, they say they also found two loaded handguns and multiple high-capacity magazines.

Mathis faces the following charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip)

Possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device

Convictions on all four charges could be worth as much as 30 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.