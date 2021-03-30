Troopers find loaded handguns, AK-47 during Perth traffic stop

Fulton County
Posted: / Updated:

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Mayfield are reporting the arrest of an Alabama man with no firearm permit after they found an AK-47 in the back seat during a traffic stop.

Close to 3 p.m. on Saturday, police say a trooper pulled over Joseph W. Mathis, 34, of Jacksonville, Alabama on State Route 30 in Perth for a traffic infraction. While speaking to him, police say the trooper saw a gun box in the rear of the vehicle. Police also say Mathis does not have a permit to carry a handgun in New York.

According to police, the box had an illegal AK-47 rifle and an empty 30-round magazine. Upon searching the vehicle, they say they also found two loaded handguns and multiple high-capacity magazines.

Mathis faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (ammo clip)
  • Possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device

Convictions on all four charges could be worth as much as 30 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire