GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders were sent to the area of Kingsboro and East Eleventh Avenue in Gloversville at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, after a tree fell onto a car. Gloversville Fire officials said no one was injured, but the car’s windshield was completely shattered.

National Grid was on the scene for at least an hour, working on power issues. Firefighters said the tree downed several wires and broke a pole.

Fire crews were back in service shortly after 4:30 p.m. No further details were released Thursday evening.