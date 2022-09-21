GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day is set for September 24. This event highlights outdoor activities from, fishing to biking in Fulton County.

The outdoor palooza starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 24 showcasing multiple venues along the Route 29 and Route 30 corridor. Anchors will include: The Fulton County Visitor Center, Historic Hotel Broadablin, The Wildlife Museum, Adirondack Harley Davidson, Frank’s Gun Shop, SchoolHouse Antiques, and the Great Sacandaga Brewing Company.

Fulton County Administrative Officer Jon Stead observed, “It’s exciting that Outdoor Adventure Day is

coming up on Saturday. I was at last year’s event, and it was a lot of fun. Great music, outdoor skill

games, and good deals from vendors. This year, it’s on National Hunting and Fishing Day, so look for

new attractions when you get there.”

This event is great for families and friends to experience the outdoors together with numerous activities to keep yourself busy. For more information on the event, you can go to the Fulton County Outdoor Adventure Day Facebook page or the Fulton County website.