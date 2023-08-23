GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Color Coven – INK is celebrating its grand opening in Gloversville while The Color Coven – Beauty Lounge is celebrating its grand reopening on Saturday, August 26. The businesses are in the same building at 2-10 South Main Street in Gloversville.

Both owned by Anastasia Lott, The Color Coven – INK recently opened and offers tattoos and piercings. Anastasia opened the beauty lounge in 2021 in a different space on South Main Street before moving to its current spot. The lounge offers waxing, facials, haircuts, hair color, hair extensions, and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration are set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes refreshments, vendors, games and prizes, raffle baskets, tattoo and piercing raffles, face painting and temporary tattoos, goodie bags, and selfie stations.

Also on Saturday, the Gloversville Palace Diner is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the new street sign for “Palace Way.” The event will take place at 1 p.m. near the diner at 62 South Main Street.