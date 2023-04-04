GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville is getting ready for the warm weather and good food! Food truck Fridays will be held on the first and third Fridays starting in June.

Check out some funky food trucks and get some good eats starting June 2. Food trucks will be located at Castiglione Park off Main Street in Gloversville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food Truck Fridays is currently looking for trucks to participate and will announce the lineup soon.

There is no fee to participate but proof of a valid DOH permit is required. For those interested, contact Gloversville Downtown Development Specialist at JennD@fccrg.org or call 5187257700.