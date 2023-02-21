JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actress Gabriella Pizzolo, best known for playing Suzie Bingham on the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” is making an appearance at the Toying Around Block Party in Johnstown. The block party is set for June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pizzolo will be signing autographs and taking photos from noon to 4 p.m. Autographs and photos will each be $30. If you get both, it’ll be $50. Cash only.

On “Stranger Things,” Suzie is Dustin’s girlfriend and appears in seasons 3 and 4. The two of them sing the theme of “The Neverending Story” in season 3. Pizzolo is also known for her work in “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “Butterbean’s Café,” “Beaches,” and “Brain Dead.”

The Toying Around Block Party will be held along Main Street. Admission is $5 with children under 5 years free. There will be a cosplay contest, live entertainment, movie replica cars, bounce houses, water slides, a wrestling superstar and over 120 vendors.