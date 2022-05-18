JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Sunflower Shoppe in Johnstown is a gently used clothing shop for women. While open to all, their focus is to assist women entering the job force find affordable clothing to help them move toward economic independence.

The shop was started in 2016 by the Elizabeth Cady Stanton Hometown Association. The non-profit organization is dedicated to honoring the life & legacy of the suffragette born in Johnstown.

“One of her quotes that I’m really fond of is that ‘a women will always be dependent unless she holds a purse of her own,’ that’s why we started the Sunflower Shoppe to help women in the area get back on their feet,” said Sandy Fiesinger, the Sunflower Shoppe manager.

Part of their outreach includes making prom dresses affordable for local young women. They offer a wide range of dresses from size 2 to 20.

More than 60 volunteers keep the shop running and none of them take a salary. Over the years they’ve helped hundreds of women start a new lease on life. For hours of operation, visit their website.