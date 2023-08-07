JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators are looking into the cause of a structure fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday. The structure was located on Willie Road in the Town of Johnstown.

According to the Fulton County Emergency Management Office, the fire was reported by a neighbor who smelled smoke. The Meco Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched and observed a working structure fire.

Additional assistance was requested. The Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company, the Sir William Johnson Volunteer Fire Company, and the Pleasant Square Volunteer Fire Company responded. Fire crews knocked down the main body of fire.

At this time, no cause has been determined. The Town of Johnstown Code Enforcement office has determined that the building was not safe or habitable. The occupants were not at home at this time. Assistance for the occupants was requested from the American Red Cross.