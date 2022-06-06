GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Gloversville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire on First Avenue on Sunday night. The department said one person was taken to Nathan Littauer for evaluation and no other injuries were reported.

The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to the reported structure fire around 6:15 a.m. The fire was seen in the kitchen and first floor, and did extend to the second floor. Two additional battalions from Gloversville were called to assist with the fire and station coverage.

The fire department said the fire was under control after 30 minutes and units returned to their stations at 8:25 p.m. The home sustained moderate fire damage to the kitchen area and first floor and moderate damage to the stairway and second floor. The department said the entire structure sustained water, smoke and heat damage.

GAVAC personnel stood by at the scene and Gloversville Police Department also assisted the fire departments with traffic and crowd control. The Red Cross was called to help two adults and two children impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Gloversville Fire Investigation team.