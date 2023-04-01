GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gloversville and Johnstown fire departments were dispatched to a report of a structure fire on April 1 around 12:15 p.m. Fire dispatch reported three individuals were on the third floor of the three-story apartment building with fire on the second floor.

Gloversville fire explains when units arrived at 207 North Main Street in Gloversville around 12:16 p.m., there was a working fire on the second floor and firefighters stretched a handline to the second floor to contain the fire. After confirming everyone was out of the building, the fire was declared under control around 12:27 p.m. with no injuries. Gloversville fire reports the fire is under investigation.