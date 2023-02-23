NEWS10 ABC
by: Michael Mahar
Posted: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM EST
Updated: Feb 23, 2023 / 11:05 AM EST
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops has donated 400 gift cards for milk to One Church Street’s Food Pantry in Johnstown.
The milk gift cards will provide 400 half-gallons of milk to the food pantry.
