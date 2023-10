MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are searching for a suspect involved in an attempted burglary at Frank’s Gun Shop at 3831 NY-30 on October 3. State Police released pictures of the suspect who was captured on surveillance footage.

The suspect is believed to have driven an older model black or dark-colored small sedan. Anyone with information is asked to email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov or call (518) 457-6811.