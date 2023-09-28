JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash out of Johnstown that happened Wednesday. Police say Salvatore Attigliato, 29, of Gloversville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash took place around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Highway 122 and State Route 29A in Johnstown. Police say a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on State Route 29A when a car turned onto State Route 29A westbound from County Highway 122, striking the driver. Attigliato was identified as the motorcycle driver and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.