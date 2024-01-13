MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police announced they are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday in Mayfield. The accident took place on State Route 30.

On January 13 at 11:03 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a one-car rollover crash. According to police, the driver, identified at this time as a 34-year-old man who lives in the area, was declared dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for about two hours while the crash was assessed. The investigation remains ongoing.