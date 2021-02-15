‘Star Wars: The Course Awakens’: Capital Region high school training future Jedi

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Broadalbin-Perth High School are getting a head start on their Jedi training this semester thanks to a new senior elective called “Star Wars: The Course Awakens.” The STEM-themed class was created by Broadalbin-Perth science teachers Gary Osarczuk and Brian Henry.

The course uses the “Star Wars” saga as the platform to teach a variety of different concepts, including the topic of space travel and light waves to see if a lightsaber could exist in the real world. Students have also learned about the science of cloning and discussed its real-world applications.

Much to the educators’ delight, the class transcending just STEM education for the students to include elements of video production, script writing, filmmaking, pop culture and even some business and marketing.

Ultimately, the main motivation behind the course for the teachers was to be able to give something back to their senior students who were experiencing a non-traditional school year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.