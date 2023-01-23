JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dispatcher at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said 911 calls coming from Spectrum users were all garbled Monday morning. When they called back, they could hear the caller.

“Patience and awareness are important,” the dispatcher said. “If we can’t hear you, we will call back.”

Spectrum has been made aware of the issue and is currently working on it. If you have an emergency in the Fulton County area, you should still call 911. In non-emergency situations, or for any questions, the sheriff’s office can be reached at (518) 736-2100.