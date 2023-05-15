GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is returning to Gloversville for its eighth year. The festival is set for June 3 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on North Main Street.
The event features wineries, breweries, and distilleries offering samples of their products. Over 60 specialty vendors and food trucks will also be at the festival.
Wineries, breweries, distilleries
- Adirondack Winery
- Bella Brooke Winery
- Cooper’s Daughter Spirits
- Coyote Moon Vineyards
- Erie Canal Distillers
- Lakeland Winery
- Meadowdale Farm Winery
- Mean Max Brew Works
- Nine Pin Ciderworks
- Stump City Brewing
- Thousand Islands Winery, LLC
- Wolf Hollow Brewing Co.
Live music will be performed at two locations throughout the day. Insolent Willies, Fenimore Blues, and Hustle & Hum will be performing at the Glove Theatre Marquee, and Dominic Orlando, Karen & Abby, Cosby Gibson & Tom Staudle, and Mike Gowans will be performing at the Fulton County Barbershop.
Officials said the Glove Cities Arts Alliance 2023 Art Walk will be kicking off the event. Attendees can walk the downtown area and check out local artists’ work displayed in business windows.
Tasting entry to the Southern Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is $15 and non-tasting entry is free. All tasting entries get a free giveaway item of a 5 oz. wine tasting glass, 2 oz. shot glass or can koozie.
The event is hosted by the Gloversville Recreation Commission. Proceeds raised go toward future events and city park improvements. Vendors interested in attending can sign up on this form.