GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On June 3, the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts is hosting its inaugural Food, Art, and Music Festival, headlined by Skeeter Creek. The festival runs from 1 to 7 p.m. with indoor and outdoor events.

There will be activities for all ages including children’s activities, continuous musical performances, artistic demonstrations and vendors, an interactive and personalized make-and-take, and collaborative public art projects. There will also be an art show featuring work by artists across New York and winners of the Adirondack Life magazine’s annual Photography Contest.

Festivalgoers can choose from a variety of food options. There will also be specialty beverage stations with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.