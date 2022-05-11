JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents of a scam. The scam involves deceased family members.

The Sheriff’s Office said some residents that have lost a family member have reported receiving a notice of a computer data breach from a company named Horizon Actuarial Services or another company. The company asks them for verification of the deceased person.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to not respond to the notice. It is a scam to get information and account numbers.