BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, April 4, around 11:15 a.m. the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call asking for police and medical help after a man was stabbed. New York State Police and Sheriff’s deputies as well as an ambulance were sent to a home in Broadalbin, where they found a man with stab wounds and secured the scene.

At the same time, deputies located a car with three people inside that allegedly fled the scene of the incident. The man stabbed was airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was treated and released. The man who stabbed him, who was found in the car, was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital and was also treated and released. Both had minor injuries.

A security video secured from the scene captured the entire incident. The video, along with interviews of those present and a review of the wounds, established what had occurred.

According to police, the man stabbed was the initial aggressor and hit the other man several times while he was sitting in the car. The seated man grabbed a box cutter in the vehicle, said police, and swung it at the aggressor while he was being hit in an apparent effort to protect himself.

The preliminary investigation showed that the second man was defending himself and therefore justified in this situation. No charges have been filed at this time against either individual. The case is being referred to the District Attorney’s office for their review and to determine if any further action should be taken against the initial aggressor.

In addition to the State Police and Sheriff’s deputies, members of the Broadalbin-Kennyetto Fire Company and Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance service assisted. All of this was coordinated by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers who were also dispatching all other matters in the County during this incident.