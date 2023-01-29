EDINBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday near Lunker Lane on Sacandaga Lake. 20-year-old Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies responded to the scene after getting a call about a snowmobile crash causing injury. Deputies say Macintosh was taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital by Edinburg EMS, where he was pronounced dead. According to Captain Daniel Morley of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Macintosh did not fall through the ice.