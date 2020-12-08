Scotia man found dead by forest rangers

BLEECKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), a forest ranger wilderness rescue had a tragic conclusion.

At 9 p.m. on December 4, a member of a hunting camp in the Sander Road area reported that a 45-year-old hunter from Scotia was overdue to return from an afternoon hunt. Two rangers responded to investigate and search the area.

Searching throughout the night, they found tracks and personal items left but the hunter, but could not find him. At first light, four more rangers were added to the search of the thick, swampy forest.

Shortly after 3:03 p.m., the rangers recovered the hunter’s body from Shaker Mountain Wild Forest.

A cause of death has not yet been determined. State police, the DEC, and the Fulton County Coroner are continuing to investigate.