GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts will be presenting Santa’s Workshop, a family holiday event for all ages. The celebration is scheduled for December 2.

The North Pole-themed event will feature activities such as arts and crafts, cookie decorating, holiday movies, raffles and a provided breakfast. Kids will also have a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus himself and show him their Christmas lists.

Admission for Santa’s Workshop costs $10 for children and $5 for adults. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and each child will receive a gift to take home.

The Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts is located at 2736 State Highway 30 in Gloversville. Pre-registration for the event is required and can be completed online through the Eventbrite website.