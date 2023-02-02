MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Due to the unusual and historically warm weather conditions, the Fulton Montgomery Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel this year’s Walleye Challenge ice fishing tournament. The event was originally scheduled for February 18.

“Even with this week’s cold snap, the future weather forecast shows warmer weather and rain that will not freeze safe ice throughout all areas of the lake,” a spokesperson for the chamber said in an online statement. “After careful consideration due to the unusual weather systems this winter, the fluctuating water levels on the Great Sacandaga, and hazards under the snow cover, the Chamber will be following the recommendations that the Walleye Tournament not be held this year. Safety is of the utmost importance.”

The grand prizes, hourly monetary prizes, and door prizes will be raffled and announced at Lanzi’s on the Lake starting at noon on Saturday, February 18. Food and drink will be provided, with live music from Steve Cowles and Diane Eames. If you did not get your tag sent via snail mail, you can pick it up at Fuel N Food, located at 3006 State Highway 30 in Gloversville. It will be needed to pick up your prize.

If you have any questions, call the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce at (518) 725-0641.