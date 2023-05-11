JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, May 17, State Route 29 will be closed in both directions to facilitate culvert replacement work. The project is expected to be completed around Tuesday, June 6.

The closures impact three miles along Route 29 from the intersection with County Road 116 to just west of the intersection of County Road 131 (Meco Road). Motorists can follow the signed detour that includes County Road 156 to State Route 67 to County Road 116 to State Route 29. The detour will be in place through June 6.