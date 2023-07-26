JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced that State Route 29 in Johnstown will be closed beginning Thursday, July 27. The road will be closed in both directions from west of the intersection with County Road 116 to Old Sweet Road.

The closure is expected to be in place until August 31 to facilitate a culvert replacement. Eastbound traffic will be detoured from State Route 29 to State Route 10 to State Route 67 into Johnstown. Westbound traffic will follow the signed detour from Johnstown to State Route 67 to State Route 10 to State Route 29.