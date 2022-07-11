BLEECKER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday evening, the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company was sent on a search and rescue mission on County Route 112, near Bump Road in Bleecker. A 10-man rescue crew responded to the area just after 5:00 p.m. with a rescue truck, a utility truck, and an ATV trailer.

Officials say three children, two nine-year-olds and one six-year-old, were lost in the woods after wandering away from the camp they were staying at. A communications specialist at the Fulton County Communications Center kept one of the nine-year-olds on the line and plotted their exact location, keeping rescue crews updated on the children’s status.

An ATV rescue team made contact with the lost children around 5:38 p.m. Officials say they were found about a half-mile from the roadway, on top of a mountain.

Early medical evaluations showed no serious injuries- only cuts, bruises, and scrapes. At 5:50 p.m., the children were checked over once more by Greater Amsterdam Volunteer Ambulance Corps (GAVAC) and reunited with their parents.

Assisting at the scene were New York State Police, Fulton County Sheriff’s Patrols, and GAVAC ambulance. Fire officials say continuous strong work by the Fulton County Communication Specialists at the 911 center helped make this call a very timely, positive outcome.