JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six sets of remains are still missing from the Ehle and Barnett Funeral Home in Johnstown. The funeral home was shut down in January after police found remains throughout the property.

The former owner, Brian Barnett, was operating the funeral home without a license for months. Fulton County’s acting district attorney said Barnett rejected a plea deal, which would have given him 2.5 to 7 years in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges, including grand larceny and concealment of a corpse.